NECO sets July 5 for 2021 SSCE

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for External Candidates.

The Council has also announced that the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for Internal candidates is scheduled from Monday 5th July to Monday 16th August as approved by the Federal Government.

Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Godswill Obioma, made this known while announcing the results of External SSCE at the Council Headquarters in Minna on Thursday according to a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani.

Obioma disclosed that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 actually sat while urging candidates to access their results on NECO website www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration numbers.

He revealed that a total of 26,277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar who reiterated the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice noted that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

