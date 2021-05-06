Insecurity: Senate President absolves military, blames poor funding

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday attributed poor funding of the military for their inability to surmount insurgency and banditry across the country.

He made the disclosure on Thursday in his opening remarks while welcoming heads of security agencies to the Red Chamber.

The appearance of the Service Chiefs, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, his counterpart in the National Intelligence Agency, the acting Inspector General of Police was sequel to the resolution of the Senate asking them to appear before it and update the lawmakers on efforts to secure the country.

The meeting dissolved into an Executive session after the President of the Senate opening remarks.

Details later…

