LG poll: Lagos PDP rolls out timetable of activities

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released a timetable of activities towards the 2021 local government polls, saying the process would commence Friday, May 7 with sales of nomination forms, while it fixes Tuesday, May 18, as the last day of submission of nomination forms by aspirants seeking to contest on the party’s platform.

Chairman of the party, Adedeji Doherty, made this known, on Thursday, in a statement issued and signed by him, even as he said that all aspirants were expected to present the receipt of payment or any verifiable evidence of payment of fees upon collection of nomination forms from their local government area chairmen/chairperson.

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had scheduled the elections into the offices of chairmen and councillors in the 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) for Saturday, July 24, 2021.

According to the timetable released by the party boss, the purchase of nomination forms will end on Friday, May 14, screening of aspirants will hold on Thursday, while the Screening Appeal will sit on May 20, with Ward Congresses/Councillorship Primaries holding on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Doherty said the party Appeal on Ward Congresses would sit on Wednesday, May 26, while the appeal on chairmanship primaries would be heard on Saturday, May 29, 2021, adding that submission of names of candidates to LASIEC would become up on Monday, May 3, 2021.

