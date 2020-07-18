NASC appoints new acting CNA, another management team

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has formally approved the appointment of five management team of National Assembly that will steer the affairs of the Institution, a sequel to the exit of the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

According to the press release dated 17th July 2020, issued and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the appointment was in “pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended), section 6(b) which states: ‘appoint persons to hold or act in the offices of Clerk to the National Assembly; The Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Clerk of the Senate; Clerk of the House of Representatives; Deputy Clerk of the Senate; Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives; Secretaries to Directorates and Holders of other offices that shall be created by the Commission on the recommendation of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

“The NASC at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, 17th July 2020 has approved the appointments of some senior management staff for the Service.

“These appointments are Ojo Amos Olatunde – Acting Clerk to the National Assembly; Bala Yabani Mohammed – Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan – Acting Clerk of the Senate; Patrick A. Giwa – to remain, Clerk, House of Representatives pending his retirement in November 2020; Yusuf Asir Danbatta – Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

“The appointments are with immediate effects,” the press release stated.

Meanwhile, the Commission is expected to roll out the letters to the staff of the National Assembly who has attained the 35 years of service or 60 years, adopted at the 497th meeting held on Wednesday, 15th July 2020.

