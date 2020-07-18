Problems with gonorrhoea

I want to know if it is true that it can sometimes take up to two years before someone can find out if he or she is truly infected with Gonorrhoea
Kikelomo (by SMS)
It is true that when poorly diagnosed, Gonorrhea can stay in the body especially infected women for a long time. It is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) which is usually contracted from having sex of any form with someone who is infected with it. Both men and women can get it, though men get it more often than women. The bacteria germ can’t live very long outside the body, so you can’t get gonorrhea by touching objects like toilet seats or clothes. Gonorrhea symptoms in men usually include: pain when urinating, painful or swollen testicles, white, yellow, or green discharge from your penis. Most women don’t have symptoms. If they do, they’re often mild. This is why it is important to seek proper medical advice anytime in case of a suspicious Gonorrhoea infection.
