Sleazes in NDDC: Suspend Akpabio, IMC now, PDP charges Buhari

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party has joined forces with the embattled erstwhile Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to call for the suspension and prosecution of the Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said President Muhammadu Buhari should take action that will make for an unhindered investigation of the sleazes rocking the NDDC in which the Minister and the incumbent IMC board members are locked in.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, following huge fraud allegations against him in the worsening corruption saga rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the party, the invasion of the home of the immediate past Managing Director of the NDDC who is also under investigation over the alleged reckless spendings in the Niger Delta Development Commission was condemnable and demanded the inspector General Police to protect her while tracking the shadowy order from above that compromises the police high command.

“The PDP strongly condemns the invasion of Ms Nunieh’s residence by security operatives in an apparent attempt to abduct her on the alleged orders from above and urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to fish out all those behind the ugly incidence.

“Our party also urges the IGP to provide adequate protection for Ms Nunieh and other witnesses in the probe from the corrupt cabal in the NDDC who have shown to be desperate to silence witnesses in order to cover their trails,” PDP stated.

The party also said for a holistic investigation to take place, the present IMC must give way.

“The party also asks President Buhari to immediately disband the corruption-ridden Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC where officials have been fingered to engage in unbridled looting of funds meant for the development of the area under the Buhari administration.

ALSO READ: NDLEA intercepts cocaine meant for Boko Haram

“The PDP says with the unearthing of rampant corruption, treasury looting, recklessness and manifest public unruliness of the NDDC management, the Minister and the IMC have become a huge embarrassment not only to the Buhari administration but also to the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

“The party insists that though President Buhari has ordered a “speedy and coordinated investigation” of the activities of the NDDC management, such an important probe cannot yield any credible result as long as Senator Akpabio and indicted IMC are still in charge in the commission.

“The PDP states that the immediate suspension of the minister and members of the IMC is the only way to ensure that such individuals do not interfere with investigations or tamper with vital documents.

“The party holds that the suspension should be a prelude to unhindered investigation and prosecution of all those indicted in the wholesale fraud in the NDDC which has hindered the commission from delivering its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta region under the current administration.

“Our party invites President Buhari to note that already, there are manifest efforts to frustrate investigations into the NDDC activities as witnessed in the attempt to abduct and silence the whistleblower, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, to prevent her from further exposing the alleged corrupt conduct of the embattled minister and the IMC.

“Nigerians are also aware of the condemnable conduct of the current acting Managing Director of the indicted IMC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, who walked out on the House of Representatives committee investigating the corruption in the NDDC, ostensibly to frustrate the speedy and coordinated audit of the activities of the IMC,” the Opposition party maintained.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE