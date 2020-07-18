COVID-19: Lagos discharges 42 fully recovered patients

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed on Friday that 42 COVID-19 patients, comprising 17 females and 25 males, including 10 foreign nationals were discharged from isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society, having fully recovered and tested negative to the virus
The governor disclosed this through the Twitter handle of his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile while giving an update on the pandemic as the Incident Commander.
According to him, the patients were: eight from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), six from Onikan and eight also from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH isolation centres.
The governor again reminded Lagosians that it was now a criminal offence for anyone in the state to go out without using a facemask, urging them to continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by the government in order to ensure that Lagos was free of the virus.
“Good people of Lagos,
“Today, 42 #COVID-19Lagos patients; 17 females and 25 males including 10 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
“The patients; 8from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 6 from Onikan and 8 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.
“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.
