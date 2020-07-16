Buhari reads riots act to ministers, MDAs, others on relationship with NASS

Top News
By Garba Shehu
buhari, senate, NASS, National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa.

The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, was characterized by an engaging discussion on a range of key issues of national importance particularly the role of the Legislature as a critical component in supporting their common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Solution to banditry in Zamfara is solution to banditry in Nigeria ― Matawalle

In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the President reemphasized his utmost respect for the National Assembly, adding that any disrespect to the institution by any member of the executive branch will not be accepted.

“Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members”.

The President and the leaders of the National Assembly recognized and acknowledged that the Executive and Legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfilment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari writes South African president, wants corruption tackled in Africa

Top News

[UPDATE]: Buhari signs N10.8trn 2020 revised budget

Latest News

Buhari signs 2020 revised budget 

Top News

Terrorist attack: Oduduwa youths commend Buhari for coming to their aid

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More