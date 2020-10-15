NAPPS makes case for children with special needs

NATIONAL Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Oyo state chapter, has donated food items to the management of Oluyole Cheshire Home (OCH), for people living with disability in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The gesture formed part of the activities scheduled to mark the 15th anniversary of the body.

Speaking during the official presentation held on Monday, the president of the association , Pastor Kayode Adeyemi, described the ceremony as designed to celebrate private sector involvement of the association in the education development process in Nigeria.

He said: “Today is a significant day for the association, as every year, we celebrate the downtrodden and people living with disability in the country. In view of this , we have been to places such as the Mental rehabilitation home at Oyo , we also visited motherless babies home for the same purpose to show them that the association care for them.”

Adeyemi advised parents of children living with disabilities to take whatever God has given them by celebrating them, adding that in disability there were some unique ability when well nurtured.

While receiving the food items, the management, of Oluyole Cheshire Home led by Adewumi Ojobu, appreciated the association for the gesture shown to the children in the home.

