NAPPS makes case for children with special needs

Education
By Rukiyat Bakare
NAPPS, special needs
From right, President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS ), Oyo State chapter, Pastor Kayode Adeyemi; vice president of NAPPS, Dr Mary Odedare; Representative of Oluyole Cheshire Home (OCH )management, Dr Mercy Sanda; General secretary NAPPS, Dr Olalere John; Welfare Officer, Akinade Adekola; Public Relations Officer, ;Honourable Udele Onome; Assistant Matron OCH, Adewumi Ojobu; Auditor, Adeeyo Sunday and other members of NAPPS, during the presentation of food items to the management of Oluyole Cheshire Home as part of activities to mark the 15th anniversary of NAPPS Founders Day, on Monday.Photo : Rukiyat Bakare

NATIONAL Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Oyo state chapter, has donated food items to the  management of  Oluyole Cheshire Home  (OCH), for people living with disability in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The gesture formed part of the activities scheduled to mark the 15th  anniversary  of the body.

Speaking during the official presentation held  on Monday,  the president of the association , Pastor Kayode Adeyemi, described  the ceremony as designed  to celebrate private sector involvement of the association  in the education  development process in Nigeria.

He said: “Today is a significant day for the association, as every year,  we celebrate the downtrodden and people living with disability in the country.  In view of this , we have been to places such as the Mental rehabilitation home at Oyo , we  also visited  motherless babies home for the same purpose   to show them that the association care for them.”

Adeyemi advised parents of children living with disabilities to take whatever God has given them by celebrating them, adding that in disability there were some unique ability when well nurtured.

While receiving the food items, the management,  of Oluyole Cheshire Home led by     Adewumi Ojobu, appreciated the association for the gesture shown to the children in the home.

Comments

