Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochie, three others as INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) .

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan read the letter from President Muhammad unveiling the nominees on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday .

Onochie was announced as a nominee to represent Delta State, while Profesor Mohammed Sani,

Professor Kunle Ajayi and Seidu Ahmed will represent Katsina, Ekiti and Jigawa states, respectively.

Details later…

