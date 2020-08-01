Whenever I speak, it would seem as if the voice is coming from inside of me and will not go out. This has made people to be asking me if I am actually speaking Yoruba or another language. My problem has been very embarrassing and has not made me to socialise as much as I would have liked to do. Kindly help me.

Mutairu(by SMS

Many risk factors can contribute to a voice disorder, including: aging, alcohol use, allergies, smoking, voice misuse or overuse illnesses, such as colds or upper respiratory infections, improper throat clearing over a long time, neurological disorders, psychological stress among other causes.Treatment depends on what’s causing your voice disorder, but may include voice therapy, medication, injections or surgery. In view of this, it will be very important for you to consult adoctor who specializes in ear, nose and throat disorders. In addition, speech-language pathologists are involved in diagnosing and treating voice disorders.