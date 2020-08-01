Wizkid is a legend, my role model; I look forward to working with him —Juicy Dave

Blessed Brother Music Record Act, Juicy Dave, real name Fabunmi Abiodun David, is an Afro-pop singer, a song writer and son of the late popular broadcaster from Okemesi-Ekiti, Biodun Fabunmi. The 22-year-old singer who is currently enjoying massive airplay with his award-winning track ‘Oshe’ and has worked with top music producers like Puffy T and Indomix, in this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO talks about his career. Excerpts:

Why the name Juicy Dave?

The name Juicy was created to attract my fans and the name Dave was a short version of my third name David.

How was growing up for you?

Growing up for me was not easy, because I am the first born and first son of my parents. I have two siblings, I had to take good care of them and also make my mama proud. Things became harder after losing my dad to an untimely death. So, I work so hard with my talents to showcase to the world what I’m capable of doing with my style of music.

Why music and how would you describe your style of music?

I choose music because I see singing as part of me and what I know how to do best. So, I put in work consistently, because I want to put Africa on the map with my style of music and sound. I would describe my style of music as Afro-pop music, just like the Nigeria Afro legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

What’s your most recent project and what inspired it?

I’m currently working on a new music and animation video for my track ‘Oshe’ and what inspired the track is that, in life you have to hustle for your own money and when you have it all live your life because you only live once and also enjoy it with the people you love.

Your track ‘Oshe’ still enjoys massive airplay and on replay in clubhouses, how do you feel about this?

I feel so great about that, but this is just the beginning. I have a lot of messages to pass to people through my music and I’m not there yet. I believe I have to be consistent by producing more music, so as to become one of the best in Afro-pop and to make sure my fans are pleased with my style of music.

Do you have artistes you look up to in the industry?

Fela, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tuface are artistes I look up to in the industry. I see them as legends and they have played a major role in putting Afro-pop music on the world map.

Which of these artistes would you regard as your role model?

Wizkid is my role model and I love his style of music. Listening to Wizkid gives me goosebumps and I vibe to his songs so easily, like they are mine. I would love to make music with him soon.

Your late dad was a foremost broadcaster in Nigeria before his demise.

I miss him a lot! Thinking about him makes me sad because I wish he was alive to see all I have to showcase with my talent. I believe he can see it too and he will surely be proud of me. In order to keep on with his good works, I’m not giving up on my career and I have taken on where he stopped.

Did he influence your career as an artiste?

I will say he did have an influence. Looking at his works, and for him to get to where he was before he died, showcasing his talent as an indigenous broadcaster, I believe, with the help of God I can do better for myself by showcasing my musical talent and keep the name growing.

What do you miss most about him?

I miss hearing his voice and people hearing his voice on the radio because I believe dad was the people’s voice.

What is your greatest ambition as an artiste?

I want to become one of the Afro-pop icons and legends with the sound of my music and my voice and I want the people to get the message I’m passing with my sounds.

What is next for Juicy Dave?

Next in line is the animation video for my hit track ‘Oshe’. Keep streaming my music on all platforms and don’t stop supporting the boy.