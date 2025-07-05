Resident doctors reject federal circular on allowance review

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said it rejected in its entirety what it described as an obnoxious Circular by the Federal Government through the National Salary Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC).
The NARD President Dr. Osundara Tope and the Secretary General, Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola in statement issued on Saturday, stated this while reacting to a circular by NSIWC on June 27, 2025 with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646 on the review of allowances for Medical and Dental Officers.
The content of the circular is preposterous, fails to address the needs of Nigerian
doctors, and it is at complete variance with national policy on Health workforce
migration.
It bespeaks the level of insouciance that has repeatedly been shown towards
Nigerian doctors who sacrifice their time and effort in the midst of poor working
conditions, shortage of manpower, and limited infrastructure.
For over a decade, the Nigerian government has not fulfilled the tenets of the 2009
collective bargaining agreement reached with the Nigerian Doctors.
The National Salary Income and Wages Commission unilaterally decided to conjure
a chaotic allowance structure without transparency and a proper framework that
creates mutual respect and understanding.
The allowance Structure as released by the NSIWC lacks attractive and adequate
compensation that reflects the hard economic reality we presently face as Nigerian
Doctors. It also fails to address the critical concern that is negatively impacting the
nation’s healthcare system.
It completely fails to come to grips with the push and pull factors of Health Workforce
Migration and the consequences of Health Workforce Migration on the Nigerian
health system.
Nigeria is suffering from severe shortages of health workers stemming from poor
welfare packages, poor working conditions, excessive workload, burnout, mental
fatigue, and lack of compensation for overtime. In all of these woes on the health
workers, what NSIWC could do on behalf of the Federal government is a disrespectful
offer to Nigerian doctors
NARD therefore demands a revised CONMESS structure and allowances as submitted
to the Federal Ministry of Health, which is in keeping with the collective bargaining
agreements earlier made with the federal government, including payment of
specialist allowance to all doctors.
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors is in solidarity with the demands of NMA
and wishes to state that a fresh negotiation team that will align with the principles of
the Collective Bargaining Agreement should be set up.