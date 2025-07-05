Resident doctors reject federal circular on allowance review

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said it rejected in its entirety what it described as an obnoxious Circular by the Federal Government through the National Salary Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The NARD President Dr. Osundara Tope and the Secretary General, Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola in statement issued on Saturday, stated this while reacting to a circular by NSIWC on June 27, 2025 with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646 on the review of allowances for Medical and Dental Officers.

The content of the circular is preposterous, fails to address the needs of Nigerian

doctors, and it is at complete variance with national policy on Health workforce

migration.

It bespeaks the level of insouciance that has repeatedly been shown towards

Nigerian doctors who sacrifice their time and effort in the midst of poor working

conditions, shortage of manpower, and limited infrastructure.

For over a decade, the Nigerian government has not fulfilled the tenets of the 2009

collective bargaining agreement reached with the Nigerian Doctors.

The National Salary Income and Wages Commission unilaterally decided to conjure

a chaotic allowance structure without transparency and a proper framework that

creates mutual respect and understanding.

The allowance Structure as released by the NSIWC lacks attractive and adequate

compensation that reflects the hard economic reality we presently face as Nigerian

Doctors. It also fails to address the critical concern that is negatively impacting the

nation’s healthcare system.

It completely fails to come to grips with the push and pull factors of Health Workforce

Migration and the consequences of Health Workforce Migration on the Nigerian

health system.

Nigeria is suffering from severe shortages of health workers stemming from poor

welfare packages, poor working conditions, excessive workload, burnout, mental

fatigue, and lack of compensation for overtime. In all of these woes on the health

workers, what NSIWC could do on behalf of the Federal government is a disrespectful

offer to Nigerian doctors

NARD therefore demands a revised CONMESS structure and allowances as submitted

to the Federal Ministry of Health, which is in keeping with the collective bargaining

agreements earlier made with the federal government, including payment of

specialist allowance to all doctors.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors is in solidarity with the demands of NMA

and wishes to state that a fresh negotiation team that will align with the principles of

the Collective Bargaining Agreement should be set up.