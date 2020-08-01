Lesbianism: A woman tried to woo me for a sexual relationship —Actress, Olayode Juliana

Entertainment
By Femi Oguntayo
Actress

Nigerian Actress, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ from the popular TV series, Jenifa’s Diary, has recounted her experience with a woman she met recently who tried to woo her into a sexual relationship.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page to explain how it all happened, expressed shock at what she experienced, as she cried out to her followers that lesbianism is still rampant in Nigeria.

Explaining her ordeal, she said: “I went out one day and people started greeting me, saying ah Juliana, they love me this and that and I said thank you. Then one particular lady walked up to me and said she liked my eyes, mouth, nose and I said thank you. I didn’t suspect anything because she was a female like me.

“As is said okay, I want to take my leave, she said I should give her my digits (phone number), and I gave this aunty my digits and she promised to give me a call. Later, aunty called me o; that is the worst mistake of my life – giving her my digits. So, she started talking and talked, then I asked her where the conversation was heading to. Aunty now said me and her should be befriending each other. I said ‘what?’ Help me o, you people should come and hear this matter o. That me I should befriend her, we should start dating each other, doing what?

“Help me hear this matter out, I told her God forbid bad thing and immediately dropped the call. Then I said I need to come and tell you people this thing because I did not know this thing is now rampant here in Nigeria o. It is terrible, it was like they poured cold water on my body, I was shocked (laughs), help me o! It is man to woman and vice versa that I know, I didn’t know about girl to girl o (laughs). It is unlawful; it should never happen and it is bad”.

Juliana was one of the lead characters in Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary, in which she earned the name ‘Toyo Baby’, before she announced in 2017 that she had left the television series since April 2016, a year before the news about her exit from the series broke. According to the actress, she was really close to Funke Akindele while she was featured in Jenifa’s Diary until they had a misunderstanding and she had to leave.

 

