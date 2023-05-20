I am a 60-year old pensioner. During my last medical check- up, the doctor complained that my Prostate is enlarged but not cancerous. Although I don’t have any problems from the enlargement, I want to know how to reduce the size of my Prostate.

Abbas (by SMS)

Prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is a common condition that affects many men as they age. It can lead to urinary symptoms such as frequent urination, weak urine flow, and a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying. As men seek ways to manage the symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate, the question arises: Is there anything that truly works to reduce the size of the prostate. Some medications which can relax the muscles around the Prostate can work. These drugs should only be used under the directions of a Doctor. In addition, some lifestyle modifications such as exercises such as physical activity can help maintain overall prostate health and manage symptoms. It is recommended to include aerobic exercises and pelvic floor muscle exercises. Also, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins may support prostate health. Avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol intake is also beneficial. It is only when all the above don’t work that your doctor can suggest alternatives such as surgery or needle ablation to reduce the Prostate.

