The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country from his working visit to France.

The private jet of the two-term governor of Lagos State landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja where he was welcomed by his supporters, party members and some governors.

Among the delegation were his Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Godswill Akpabio.