As his new single, Jidenna, continues to draw positive attention to his music, Nigerian music star, Humblesmith, has hinted that it is a new dawn for him and his music fans.

The singer noted that he now has a clearer vision about his music career, just as he emphasised that the music industry is never complete without him being active in it.

Jidenna was released some weeks ago and has remained one of the most talked about songs with different videos trending on social media platforms.

Humblesmith, who has endured some quiet moments over the years trying to break free from his former record label, observed that having one of the trending songs makes him feel alive again.

According to the singer, he was under a contract for some years and was not really finding peace and fulfilment in it, adding that he was not getting a perfect picture of where he was heading for.

Speaking further, Humblesmith noted that his coming to Lagos was intentional as his vision was clear and he knew the pattern and dimension he wanted to take his music through.

The singer said he understands when things are not going on smoothly and when they are perfectly right as far his relationship with God is concerned.

He said he’s now on a new journey that will change the trajectory of his entire music career and put him out there in a different light.

With a new music label, ShowboboMusic entertainment now on the cards including a charity organisation called Ejem Global Youth Foundation, he stated that it is a breath of fresh air for him.

As Jidenna continues to make the headlines and top music charts, Humblesmith hinted that making music isn’t the only thing that gives him joy, but seeing people happy and empowered makes him a fulfilled man.

With Ejem Youth Foundation, he encouraged everyone to participate in empowering the youths, get some skills as they navigate the future ahead of them.





