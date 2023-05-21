Fast-rising Afro-Fusion singer, Bisk, is out again with a song dubbed “Jaga Jaga,” which has been enjoying reception from music lovers across the world.

Through Jaga Jaga, Bisk showed off his vocal prowess by praising the lady of his dreams.

Jaga Jaga, which was produced by Callie Majik, is available on all digital music streaming platforms, with its music video adding flavour to the package.

The hit song, Jaga Java, which was directed by WG, has Bisk having fun on the streets of Lagos, giving it a perfect African interpretation.

It should be noted that Bisk has been involved in other ventures in the background and Jaga Jaga is surely a perfect return to splendid form.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…





Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…