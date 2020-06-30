Mulling separation options for US Blacks

THE recent riots in the United States brought about by the killing of George Lloyd and Rayshard Brooks has brought to the fore the intractable problem of race relations in that country. Thanks to the social media, the entire world in recent weeks was unceasingly treated to a gory show of man’s inhumanity to his fellow beings in a so called ‘God’s Own Country’. Before I proceed, the title of this article is deliberate. The word Negro is not meant to be derogatory. Rather it is used to differentiate the descendants of slaves of African origin from their fellow African-Americans who emigrated to the US within the last fifty years or so. While the latter emigrated out of their own free will and can at the very least point to their father’s house back home in Africa, the former group do not enjoy this advantage. This write up is targeted at the earlier group. The population of non-Hispanic negroes in the US is 40 million representing 12% of entire US population.

The four police officers involved in the killing of Lloyd have been dismissed from service and charged to court. Some attempts are also being made to reform the policing and justice system. But these are like papering over deep cracks. No thoughts or assurances are being generated on the deeply worrying future of Blacks in the US. America may be the most advanced country in the world but it definitely isn’t the most civilized. The level of civilization of a country is directly related to that of its citizenry. In America the white supremacists are in control and their word is law. Since 1865 when slavery was prohibited, the black man’s fate in America has been virtually sealed. In her book titled ‘The Wheat Money’, Kristl Tyler, a white woman married to a negro, details how extremely difficult it is for a black man to escape prison. She expounds that the white establishment has perfected this scheme.

Without mincing words, the co-existence of blacks and whites in the United States of America is not working, has never worked and will never work. Separation is the only way forward. To put an end to the transgenerational cycle of humiliation, killing, poverty and misery experienced by blacks, it is time for those concerned to start thinking outside the box leaving no holds barred.

My humble suggestion of a lasting solution is to separate the blacks from the whites. The ultimate aim shall be the creation of a homeland for blacks on US soil. Such homeland shall be an autonomous or semi-autonomous state or group of contiguous states, It shall be predominantly occupied by blacks and also be self governing (by blacks). The first step towards achieving this objective would be to form a think-tank. Such organization should operate as the administrative and political hub of all activities relating to the emancipation of the black people in the US. Of neccessity is the need to document the atrocities perpetrated against blacks by the whites in the past 150 years. These are gargantuan and approaching genocidal proportions. Such document should be forwarded to and registered with the United Nations General Assembly and it’s human rights arm, the UNHRC. All pronouncements made by the white establishment that could incite violence against blacks should be documented and brought to the attention of the International Criminal Court.

Why this option? I am of the strong opinion that the average black American posesses the ability to acquit himself creditably and live happily when there are no ‘knees pressing down on his neck’. This writer was greatly enthused to read the story of how in 1906, a wealthy black entrepreneur O.W. Gurley purchased a strip of land in Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma (which had formerly been Indian Territory) thereby founding a town which later prospered tremendiously like never seen before. It was named ‘Black Wall Street’. The businesses were controlled exclusively by the African American residents. Greenwood soon became an object of envy to the white supremacists and it was razed to the ground by Ku Klux Klan on May 31st, 1921 in what is historically known as the Tulsa Race Massacre. Given a truly free environment to live and operate, the feat of Black Wall Street could be replicated by blacks everywhere.

Fakorede writes in from Akure, Ondo State

