Six-year-old girl raped to death, abandoned inside Kaduna mosque

Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident, which happened on Friday, drew the attention of sympathisers including some members of civil society organisations to the resident of the victim in the area.

The victim’s parents were persuaded before the corpse was allowed to be taken to a specialist hospital for examination.

The coordinator of Babajo Foundation, Haj Sadiya Suleiman who was at the scene told the Tribune Online that the rape and killing of the girl was “very sad and evil.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident.

The PPRO further added that though no arrest was made in connection to the crime, police detectives attached to Kurmin Mashi division of the Command have launched an investigation to unravel the misery.

“Yes, the case was reported at Kurmi Mashi division on Friday. Our men in that division received a call from the people in the community in Kurmi Mashi that they saw a dead body lying in the mosque.

“With the lockdown, they have not been opening mosques except for Friday prayers. They discovered the dead body around 3:20 pm close to a prayer time.

“An investigation into the matter has commenced. No arrest made so far. But police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi are seriously on the issue. So, if there is an arrest, I will keep you posted,” he said.

