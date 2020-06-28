APC NEC meeting: Apologise, stop denying your wrong deeds, PDP tells Presidency

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for denying the use of the Federal Executive Council Chamber for partisan purposes like playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

PDP described as unfortunate that the Presidency would post a denial of an event that was already in the public domain showing that the partisan meeting held inside the Federal Executive Council Chamber.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Sunday urged President Buhari to call his handlers to order so as to protect the integrity of his Presidency from further damage as has been witnessed by the denial on the use of FEC chamber for APC NEC meeting.

Ologbondiyan said: “It is therefore shocking that the Buhari Presidency can state in denial that ‘this meeting, we say emphatically, was not convened at the Council Chamber. It was virtual, not a physical meeting.’

“This is even when the world watched Mr. President addressing the APC leaders, in addition to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, physically administering oath of office on the chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, on the floor of the FEC chamber.

“It is a fact before Nigerians that the meeting was physical and only virtual to the extent that some members of the APC NEC members were linked via conference call.

“Moreover, our party refers the Buhari Presidency to reports already in the media where the AGF admitted administering oath of office to the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee; an event that took place on the floor of the FEC Chamber.

“Such a denial by President Buhari’s handlers has further exposed the decadence in the APC and the Buhari Presidency.

“What Nigerians expected of the Buhari Presidency and the APC, was to tender an unreserved apology to the nation and desist from further desecration of our national values and official conduct requirements,” the opposition PDP stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos

IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt

Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the development leading to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and sounded an alarm bell that the party is derailing from its founding ideals… Read Full Story

UPDATE: Oyo State goes after private hospitals •Seals 5 clinics over quackery, more to follow

OWNERS of private medical facilities operating under unprofessional conditions are in trouble in Oyo State as the government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices… Read Full Story

We’re Not Responsible For Delay In Ajimobi’s Burial ― Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday… Read Full Story