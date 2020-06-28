Over one million Nigerians enrolled for N-Power in 48 hours

No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours.

The Deputy Director (Information), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Rhoda Ishaku Iliya disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

The statement read: “In line with the ongoing N-Power Batch C online application which commenced Friday, June 26, 2020, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, hereby announces that over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the Federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared open the new N-Power Portal on the Ministry’s website.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants. The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.

“The Ministry will like to assure Nigerians that the N-Power portal is secured and no data has been compromised. The portal is open for all Nigerians who meet the application criteria,” Mrs. Iliya said in the statement.

