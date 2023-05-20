26-year-old current holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci would have impacted young Nigerians. Some students of MEDMINA COLLEGE, Iyana Ajia, Egbeda, Ibadan, Oyo State, share the things they are passionate about that could be done without getting tired or bored.

Isah Abdallah, SSS 2

I find pleasure in playing table tennis. Some might think that it is just a game but to me it is life. I started playing in JSS 1 in my first boarding school in Kaduna. Since the first day I played, I instantly fell in love with the sport and couldn’t stop playing. I knew I had talent in it which I got from my father and as time progressed, I strived to get better at it and for me it is my stress reliever. I never get bored or tired playing table tennis, a form of my meditation and an platform to find peace of mind.

Abdallah Ahmad, SSS 2

Being a Muslim, I enjoy reading the glorious Qur’an without being bored.

Starting at a younger age, that is the only book that has always been a significant part of my life, for it was genetically passed down from my parents.

Fatima Abubakar Umar, SSS 1

I can remember one thing I’ve always done that keeps me going, writing articles, poems or books. Through these, I express myself and also spread messages to those around me. Writing is an art that I can do for ever; I’ve always been commended for my poems because they always talk about an aspect of life that people of my age can relate with. The longest time I have sat down to write was 2 hours but I plan to write for three days at a stretch, hoping to bring about a topic that affect the world’s mindset positively.





Fawziyat Olasunkanmi, SSS 2

I have passion for tourism.

I can go on tour without getting bored or tired. I love it because I get to see different places culture and taste a lot of cuisine. I am more inspired than before because of NAS daily he talks about some counties, what you can do there and where you can go.

Roridah Kareem, SSS 1

What I love doing most is cooking. I can cook for a long time and not get tired. I love trying new recipes and making my own recipes; I also plan on going to culinary school because obviously, learning from talented people will also help me become better and I will also enjoy it. When I saw the article about Hilda Bassey, the first thing I told my friend was that I wanted to break the record though I said it in a joking manner I knew that deep down I meant it. I know how to break it I need qualities like perseverance patience and so on and for a person who cooks as a norm, these are qualities that are needed. My passion for cooking still exist and I’m determined to break this record I think and pray I will be able to but apart from breaking or setting a record I actually love and enjoy cooking and I want to become a better chef.

Yazeed Muhammad Ibrahim, SSS 2

There are lots of things I find joy in doing for a very long time but the one I find most interesting is a way of expressing myself using pencil and paintbrush on a piece of paper.

I’m not a type of person that likes to talk a lot so I let my drawings express me in the best. Though, I’m not the best artist because my drawings are not quite beautiful but on my path, I see it as an expression of myself. A lot people of people when they see my drawing just say they don’t understand but after explaining it they actually see the sense in it. I have never publicized my drawings but the few people that have seen it are usually impressed. I believe that one day I will draw a masterpiece that everyone in the world would like to see and appreciate internationally. Drawing is my hobby but I hope one day it will be more than that.

