Lagos postpones junior ‘WAEC’ resit exam

The Lagos State Government has rescheduled the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) resit for the JSS 3 students in the state.

The resit BECE otherwise known as Junior WAEC was earlier fixed for today, Wednesday, September 28 but now shifted to Thursday, October 6, and is to be held at all the designated centres across the state.

The Director of Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Adebayo Orunsolu, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the postponement was to give the opportunity to schools that are yet to register their candidates for the resit exam to be able to do so.

He said the board would not want to deny any intending candidate for such an exam.

He, however, urged all the principals that are concerned to take note of the new date and duly inform concerned candidates.

While regretting any inconvenience the postponement might have caused, he said the board counted on the full cooperation of all the stakeholders in the exercise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano





THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Lagos postpones junior ‘WAEC’ resit exam