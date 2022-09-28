Troops raid bandits’ hideout in Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity raided bandits’ hideouts, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, along the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary of Kaduna State.

A statement from the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, said acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.

“The troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

According to the statement, “On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons, identified as; Luka Ibrahim, Yusuf Jibril and Saminu Abdullahi

“The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, eighteen rounds of ammunition, and eleven pump action cartridges.

“The Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area.

The Commissioner remarked that “The rescued citizens have been returned to their community. Troops will continue to carry out operations in the general areas.

“Citizens are urged to immediately report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the Security Operations Room, on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

