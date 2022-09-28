Gunmen kill soldiers, one other in Anambra

Fear gripped the people of Anambra State on Wednesday, following the killing of soldiers and another unidentified person by some gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident happened close to Zenith bank in Umunze, Orumba South local government area of the state.

According to a source, the incident happened around 1 pm Wednesday, as the soldiers were moving in a sienna vehicle when they were attacked by the gunmen.

When Tribune Online contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, he confirmed it.

He did not say the number of casualties but said there was a shooting close to the Zenith Bank area in Umunze.

He said the details had not been received, adding that the incident happened between 12-1.30 pm.

However, he said the command had deployed security operatives to secure the area, adding those responsible for the act must regret it.

One of the Senior Police Officers in the state, who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed the incident to Tribune Online.

According to the source, ” it was terrible. I don’t really know what Anambra is turning into because of these hoodlums.

“I was told the military men were moving in their vehicle when the assailants struck along that Umunze -Umunneochi road around 2 pm.

“But I assure you that those who did this will be apprehended. Our men have moved with other sister agencies. They must not go free. Our CP, Echeng Echeng is a field man ”

Another source said, “nobody saw any sign of the presence of those criminals, what we heard were gunshots, it was like a war zone.

“Some of us who were close to the bank ran for our dear lives. The criminals took the soldiers unaware, the reason they got all of them”. the source added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE