The Kogi governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide Joseph, has promised to introduce reforms that will ensure workers at all levels get their full salaries as and when due.

He also pledged to put an end to percentage salary payments to workers in the state.

The ADC candidate made the promise over the weekend during the 2023 Cultural Day celebration of the National Association of Okun Students at Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyingba.

Abejide, who was represented by the Honourable Shola Adebola Samuel, decried the alleged marginalisation of Okun people in the politics of Kogi State.

“One group has ruled Kogi state for 18 years; another group has ruled Kogi state for 8 years; we, the Okun people, have not ruled for 1 day; is this fair to all of us? The Okun people of nowadays must wake up; you must not take last. Okun don’t take last.

“Hon. Leke Abejide has told me to tell Okun students that he has served in the National Assembly for four years, and during these four years, his scorecard and what he has done are documented; you can verify them.

“I stand here to challenge anybody in the history of Kogi State that has gone to the National Assembly at any level to come out and mention five things that he has done that Leke has not done 50 times.”

Abejide vowed to prioritise education and infrastructural development if elected governor while restating his commitment to the payment of WAEC fees for every secondary school student in the state.

