A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The tragic incident happened on the eve of the deceased bride’s wedding while having her bridal shower with her friends.

According to the father of the dead bride, Evangelist Oyedotun of C&S Reformed Church, Isale-High School, the bride did not show any previous signs of illness until she slumped at about 10:30 a.m.

Before she passed on, the deceased bride was supposed to marry Abiodun Oluwadamilare on Saturday, 19th August 2023.

According to the groom’s sister, preparations were in full swing before the tragic event happened.

“The groom’s parents had slaughtered their cow at Ogbomoso, and being an only child, Abiodun, the groom, was excited, unaware that disaster was hiding around the corner.

Though the deceased’s mother, Mrs Ruth Oyedotun, could not talk owing to grief, the father, Evangelist Oyedotun revealed that they took the bride immediately to LAUTECH teaching hospital hoping she will return to complete the marriage rites.

“We quickly took her to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. After some time, she was revived, and she appeared stable, and by dawn of Saturday, her condition deteriorated so she was confined to the bed.

“We were even required to take her to Bowen University Teaching Hospital for some tests, which we promptly did.

“The groom fainted and was anxiously crying, ‘let me take her away.’

“We were in the hospital throughout that Saturday.

Her health worsened till she gave up the ghost on Sunday morning, according to Tori News.