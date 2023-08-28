President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over his maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the Council Chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated on Monday last week after their confirmation by the Senate in line with its constitutional obligation.

The cabinet is made up of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening, while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also attending are the vice president, Kashim Shettima; the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume; the head of service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Against the usual practice of Wednesdays, the FEC meeting will now be held on Mondays.

More details coming later…

