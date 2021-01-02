Is this covid-19 infection?

Since I came back from a well -attended burial ceremony in my home towns, I have been feeling feverish with a lot of body aches. I carried out some Laboratory tests and the results came out negative for Malaria and Typhoid fevers. I am afraid if what I have is COVID-19. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Eugenia (by SMS)

When the causes of a Fever are unknown, a lot of investigations are usually necessary to unravel the mystery. Apart from a thorough physical examination by your doctor, a lot of Laboratory investigations ranging from Blood, Urine to Stool tests among others are usually necessary. The only way you can know whether or not you have a COVID-19 infection is to go for a COVID test. This examination is free in many Government owned health institutions.

