She abandoned me, our only child, married another man —Man

The eight-year-old wedlock between a man, Idris Rasheed and Mutiat Rasheed has been brought to an end by Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Idris had approached the court, pleading that it separated him and his wife on the accounts of irresponsibility and desertion.

The plaintiff also implored the court to grant him custody of their only child which the defendant abandoned for years.

Mutiat admitted to claim.

The defendant accused the plaintiff of neglect and battery.

She further appealed to the court to uphold the judgment earlier given by a customary which granted her custody of their child but which her husband refused to obey.

Idris in his evidence explained that: “Mutiat never loved me. She saw an opportunity to leave me when our place of residence collapsed.

“She moved out of the house without my consent and never gave a clue as to where she was.

“My lord, Mutiat has no milk of human kindness flowing in her. She left our only child who was still in her tender age and never bothered if she lived or died. She deserted both of us for years.

“I decided to go after her. I finally located her place of abode but to my disappointment, she has gotten married to another man.

“Mutiat suddenly started disturbing my peace by demanding for the custody of our child who doesn’t know Mutiat to be her mother.

“My lord, Mutiat has proved to be an irresponsible woman. She is a disgrace to womanhood and will be a bad example to our child if she’s unfortunately put in her custody.

“I earnestly pray the court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of our child,” Idris stated.

In her testimony, Mutiat said: “My lord, I admit to divorce. But I beseech the court to grant me custody of our child.

“Idris is a brute. He was always beating me like a sheep when I was with him.

“I trained as a nurse but he stopped me from working. Idris failed to meet my needs and left me suffer.

“Our place of residence suddenly collapsed and we were left without a roof over our head.

“Idris felt unconcerned and didn’t make any arrangement as to where we were to move to. I, therefore, moved to my mother’s place.

“My lord, Idris’s brother is a force against our marriage. He didn’t support Idris marrying me.

“My brother in-law rather than settle the differences between my husband and I, ordered my husband to beat me.

“Idris took to his brother’s advice and beat me to a pulp. He also tore my clothes and underwear,” Mutiat told the court.

She went on: “My lord, I want this court to uphold the judgment given by the court I once dragged Idris to on our child’s custody in 2017.

“The court ruled that I had our child but he refused to hand her over to me. He denied me access to her and has since been threatening me, “Mutiat concluded.

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their union and handed over their child to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff was ordered to grant the defendant access to their child any time she requests for it.

Both were advised to maintain peace.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…