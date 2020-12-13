A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother.

The wedding took place at MOPOL 52 Barracks Juma’at Mosque in Panshekara, Kumbotso Local Government of Kano State on Sunday.

It was gathered that as at 11:00 am, thousands of well-wishers from within and outside the state thronged to the mosque to witness the historic event.

Isah is said to have met Janine some two years back on Instagram until she decided to come to Nigeria in February to start the wedding process.

The groom, Isah, paid N50,000 to his bride as dowry.

A former senator representing Kaduna Central in Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, who is also a relative of the groom’s father stood as Janine’s guardian.

It was gathered that the bride who has been in Kano for the past one week will spend two more weeks before departing to the United States.

Her new husband is expected to join her in the US in the next six months when his visa is ready.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Owu People Do Not Steal ― Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday affirmed that Owu people are industrious and enterprising and nobody from the kingdom could be accused of stealing…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…

2023: We Did Not Endorse Tinubu ― Council Of Ulamas

Kano State Council of Ulamas has debunked the claim that the lslamic body has endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential ticket…

Kano youth, 23 years, marries 46-year-old American mother