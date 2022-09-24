Is the covid pandemic over?

I was very happy when I read about the US President’s statement that the COVID-19 Pandemic is over. I am however worried that the appropriate health organisations such as the WHO and others are yet to make an official pronouncement on this. Kindly help to clarify the news.

Ibiyemi (by E mail)

With new outbreaks in China and some other parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) still considers that the COVID pandemic as ongoing. In view of this, the organisation has advised that more countries should embrace Vaccines to prevent further spread of the disease especially in Europe. According to WHO, the pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal.

Apart from the original COVID vaccines, the WHO has in recent weeks endorsed a number of vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant of the virus for use as booster shots to ease the burden from a feared surge in infections during autumn and winter in Europe and other countries with expectant cold weathers.

