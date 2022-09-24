I am losing my voice

I am a 50- year- old civil servant. I noticed that I have been losing my voice for the past few months. The doctor I saw diagnosed ‘Laryngitis’ and gave me some medications to use. Unfortunately, these have not helped much. I will appreciate your kind advice.

Jubril (by SMS)

Laryngitis is a condition that can cause your voice to become hoarse and scratchy. It can also make it difficult to speak. Laryngitis is usually caused by a viral infection, such as a cold or the flu. It can also be caused by bacterial infections, such as strep throat. In some cases, laryngitis may be caused by allergies or other irritants.

If you have laryngitis, you may find that your voice sounds raspy or muffled. You may also have trouble speaking for long periods of time without taking a break. Laryngitis is usually a mild condition that goes away on its own. However, in some cases, it can lead to more serious problems, such as pneumonia. In addition to the medications from your doctor, you will also need to drink plenty of fluids. This will help to keep your throat moist and will also help to thin mucus. It is also helpful to rest your voice by avoiding to speak or sing for long periods of time. Gargling with warm salt water can also help to soothe your throat. However, if the above does not improve your voice issue, your doctor should investigate you for other likely causes of hoarse voice.

