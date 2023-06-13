Leader of the Yoruba Community in Benue State, Chief Adeyemi Apanpa, has called on President Bola Tinubu to channel the proceeds from the subsidy removal to infrastructural projects.

Apanpa made this observation on Tuesday just as he applauded the president for assuring Nigerians in his Democracy Day broadcast.

The Youba leader said that with the bold step taken by President Tinubu to remove the subsidy, the country, he said, is poised for greatness.

Chief Apanpa admonished Nigerians to bear with the president on the subsidy removal, adding that the pains would not last, saying, ‘There is going to be lasting benefits if carefully planned and applied.’

He said, “I have to commend the president for the bold step in removing the fuel subsidy, this is because the nation’s finances had been drained over the years as a result of the subsidy.

“With its removal, there is no doubt that it will bring pains which are going to be temporary, but there are going to be lasting benefits if carefully planned and applied.

“My advice is that the federal government should inject the proceeds from the subsidy removal to develop our health and education sectors as well as other infrastructural projects that will benefit Nigerians.

