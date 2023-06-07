Senator George Akume has assumed his role as the new Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) following his swearing-in on Wednesday morning by President Bola Tinubu.

The President administered the oath of office on him in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja witnessed by the SGF’s wife, Regina; Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan.

Speaking to correspondents after the short ceremony, Akume expressed his joy over the appointment and assured that he would do the best of his ability for the success of the administration.

