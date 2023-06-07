Governors from the 36 States of the federation are in the presidential villa, Abuja, meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, they were received in audience at 12.30 pm in the Council Chamber by the president.

It is the first time the governors are meeting the President as a collective under the NGF since his inauguration.

Also in the meeting is Vice President Kashim Shettima, the new Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (ret. ) amongst others.

