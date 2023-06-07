Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has upturned some of the last-minute policies made by his predecessor, Samuel Ortom.

It will be recalled that there had been no love lost between the immediate past governor and the incumbent shortly after the victory of the Catholic Priest at the governorship poll.

The immediate past governor had embarked on last-minute policies which the APC claimed were aimed at setting booby trap for the smooth take off for incoming government.

The last-minute policies range from recruitment of workers, promotion of some civil servants and award of contacts.

While the APC through its Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun raised the alarm and accused the then administration of creating bottleneck for smooth take-off for the new government, the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom justified the last-minute policies saying that Ortom remained the governor of the state until 12 noon of May 29th.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo on Wednesday has nullified all recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by his predecessor, Samuel Ortom.

The statement read in parts, “All appointments into the state civil service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.

“All Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All Civil Servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith.

“All the postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022, to date are hereby nullified. The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, stations, or offices with immediate effect.”

