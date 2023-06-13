Honourable Tukur Bala, representing Bodinga North, was on Tuesday elected the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

The House consists of thirty members with All Progressive Congress producing twenty members while the Peoples Democratic Party has ten members also elected Honourable Kabiru Ibrahim, from the Kware constituency in Kware local governments.

The two candidates were elected unopposed at the inauguration of the 10th state Assembly to steer the affairs of legislatures for four years.

While the Speaker was nominated by Honourable Bello Idris ( APC Gwadabawa North) and his nomination was seconded by Habibi Modachi, of the PDP representing the Sokoto North constituency.

The Deputy Speaker on his side was nominated by Aminu Al-Mustapha of the APC representing Sabon-Birni North and his nomination was also seconded by Buhari Haliru, of the PDP, representing Isa constituency.

Speaking in his remarks, the Speaker appreciated the new lawmakers for their confidence in him to lead the 10th Assembly in the state.

“We will ensure a state Assembly that will work closely with all the legislatures and staff of the Assembly,” he said.