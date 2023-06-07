The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the fight to bring Biafra into reality cannot be subdued.

Kanu, in a tweet posted by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, on Tuesday, said Biafra is non-negotiable.

Ejimakor tweeted, “Personal message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: I deeply appreciate the abiding solidarity of the people of Biafra & the entire IPOB noble family against my continued illegal detention.

“I assure you all that our pursuit of self-determination to its logical conclusion is non-negotiable.”

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, to date.

The Federal Government had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, depicting its stand on the Biafran leader.

He was charged with treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, and publication of defamatory matter, among others.

Recall, about four days ago, civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Kanu, as a way to implement national reconciliation.

The latest of such appeal for Kanu’s release came from Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, who urged President Bola Tinubu to grant the IPOB leader freedom and hand him over to any of the South-East governors.

In his appeal, Mbah said, “We believe that his release will expedite the healing process Nigeria needs at this time.

“It will also be a pointer to his administration’s extension of brotherly hands of fellowship to Ndigbo.”





The governor had also announced that there will be no more ‘sit-at-home’ in the state.

The sit-at-home order by the IPOB group, to protest Kanu’s detention.

