Nigerian singer Alexander Adelabu, popularly called Magixx, claimed that he is still a virgin at age 23.

The Mavin Records signee disclosed this when featured as a guest on Hip TV’s programme Trending, hosted by reality star Kimoprah.

The singer who maintained that he wasn’t joking about his virginity status, disclosed on the show that his dream collaborators are Burna Boy and Drake.

He also said his songs about love and loyalty are inspired by other people’s experiences and by his observations.

His words; “Personally, I’m a virgin. You can write stuff off other people’s experiences.

“I like to see myself as a person that is a social scientist. Social observer. I’m for real; I’m a virgin.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…





Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…