Members of certain Chapels of the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) have dissociated themselves from a legal action instituted by 3 members of the Union.

The Chapel members described the legal action instituted against the Union as uncalled for, unnecessary, and an attempt to create confusion among the majority of the members.

Albarka Radio Chapel of the NUJ, in a press statement released on Thursday, stated that it is distancing itself from the action of the 3 members.

The statement reads: “After due consultation with members, concerning the action of some members taking the state Council to court. Albarka Radio Chapel, Bauchi has distanced itself from the action of the said members.”

According to the statement signed by the Secretary of the Chapel, Zainab Muhammad Sabitu, “The Chapel unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Credential Committee and the State Executive members.”

The statement was also endorsed by Silas Shentukwak, Chairman NUJ Albarka Radio Chapel.

In the same vein, the Executive and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, State Information Chapel, distanced themselves from the decision taken by Fatima Idres Danjuma in dragging NUJ to court.

According to a statement by the Secretary of the Chapel, Baba Umar, “The decision was made by Fatima Idrees without the consent of any member of the Chapel.”

“Therefore, the Chapel still abides by the decision made by the members during the last Congress meeting of the NUJ held on May 17, 2023.”

A cross-section of the NUJ members expressed their displeasure over the legal action taken by the 3 members, saying that it was unwarranted considering the tremendous turnaround witnessed in the administration of the Council in the last 3 years.

The members who spoke said that they could not understand the reasons of the aggrieved members that could not be resolved without resorting to legal action, even when the Union Constitution is against such action.





Recall that the Reporter of the Voice of America in Bauchi state, leading 2 others, Kabiru Abubakar and Fatima Idris Danjuma, had instituted a legal action against the Credentials Committee constituted by the State Council of the NUJ.

The trio secured an interim injunction restraining members of the Credentials Committee from parading themselves as such.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…