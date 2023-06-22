The Presidency on Thursday expressed anger over a report of a 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers, saying that such a proposal had neither been brought to President Bola Tinubu nor had he given any approval.

This is according to a statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, which noted that even though the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) was empowered to propose and fix salaries and allowances of public officers, such proposal must be approved by the president to take effect.

In taking the action, which had been in public space in the last few days, the commission had argued that the increment was long overdue as it had not been done in the last 16 years.

But kicking against the move, the Presidency declared in the statement: “We have followed with consternation the viral story of the purported 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers.

“We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

“While we recognise that it is within the constitutional remit of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and Judicial Officers, such can not come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President.

“It is important to note that RMAFC, through its Public Relations Manager, has responded to this fake story being circulated and has already set the record straight.

“However, that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media, again, brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to society and our national well-being.

“The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create an ill will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast-paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

“It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.





“Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism”

