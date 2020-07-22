IGP, work on accidental discharge

The inspector General of police(IGP), Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, needs to take a solid stand and give directive to all the Divisional Police units across the country to educate their officers on handling of their guns especially at police checkpoints. This is important because there is a need to put a stop to incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by police in rampant cases of accidental discharge.

If we are to put an end to accidental discharge in Nigeria, it is high time the rank and file of the police should caution their officers and educate them especially those at checkpoints. The police should be conscious of human lives while handling gun. What happened to their training? Why would well trained officers accidentally kill people?

If it will require the IGP to send the rank and file of the police for training on how to handle the gun especially when on the road and in the midst of people; I also want to implore the IGP to constitute a special committee that will monitor the activities of police officers across the country.

I am not saying the IGP should cancel checkpoints, what we want is that the police should give proper orientation to its officers to avoid needless killing of people.

Mumin Jimoh Esq.

Ibadan.