Fani Kayode bags chieftaincy title in Zamfara

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has bagged the traditional title of Sadaukin Shinkafi in Zamfara, as he said, he is not against the North or Islam.

Fani-Kayode who had earlier lambasted the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari for breaching the COVID-19 protocols at Aminu Kano International Airport breezed into the state capital 24 hours later to receive the title in Shinkafi.

In conferring, the title on the controversial politician, the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe said the title was conferred to the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

The emir urged the former minister to continue with the support and cooperation to the emirate.

Fani-Kayode speaking shortly after being conferred with the title on Monday remarked’that, ‘l am a firm believer in the unity of the country and will never hate any part of the country or the faith of other people.

Fani-Kayode went down memory lane and stated that he was brought into politics by late Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, the Marafan Sokoto, so it is not right for anyone to insinuate that he is anti-North or anti-Islam.

‘On the issue that I am anti-North, no I am not. I am anti-hegemony, I am anti-injustice, I am anti-mass murder, I am anti-ethnic cleansing, I am ANTI-genocide, I am anti-anything that seeks to enslave, destroy or crush the people,’ he said.

He described Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, as a bridge-builder who has brought peace and stability to the state.

‘My friend Matawalle has brought to his land, he has brought peace to his people, he has built bridges across the states, he has built bridges across the country,’ he said.

Fani-Kayode added that governor Matawalle from what he saw on the ground since his arrival in Zamfara state a few days ago has shown that the governor is working for the development of the state.

‘Matawalle is a reasonable, rational and focused individual who sees far ahead, whose rise to power was not by man design but by God,’ he said.

Fani-Kayode enjoined Nigerians regardless of religious or political affiliation to joins hands together to move the country forward.

