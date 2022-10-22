I need more sleep

I discovered that I have not been sleeping well for the past few weeks. Kindly let me know how to get more sleep. I am a 55- year old Civil Servant.

Louis (by SMS)

One important step is to consider whether you have a sleep disorder. Some of the characteristics of a sleep disorder that usually affect older people are; insomnia, snoring, sleep apnea, and movement disorders like restless legs syndrome. Among these, insomnia (lack of sleep) is the most frequent sleep complaint. This can include taking a long time to fall asleep, waking up during the night, and waking up feeling tired. In addition, snoring is also very common, affecting about 40% of all adults. Both snoring and sleep apnea, a condition where a person periodically stops breathing during sleep, can interfere with getting a good night’s sleep. Sleep apnea can also increase a person’s risk for high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, and cognitive problems.

Sleep experts suggest that if you are often tired during the day and aren’t sleeping as well as you used to, it’s a good idea to go for a proper medical check -up which will include physical and laboratory tests.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE