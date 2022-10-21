Kogi receives first derivation allocation as oil-producing state

KOGI State has received its first derivation allocation as an oil-producing state.

Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday, assuring the people of the determination of his administration to continue to record more wins for the people of Kogi.

He said his administration had recorded many giant strides in the sectors covering the thematic areas of his New Direction Blueprint, adding that the “derivation allocation will make us do more for our people.”

Bello said, “I am elated to announce to the good people of Kogi State that my administration has received our first derivation allocation as an oil-producing state. This announcement is in line with my administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, for which we have received many awards.

“We worked hard to make this history. But we wouldn’t have achieved it without the support of our people, who stood resolutely with us to make this see the light of day.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles as well as the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for making this a reality.

“Let me reiterate this to the people of Kogi State that my promise to make their resources work for them is iron cast. We will build more schools, hospitals and construct more roads. We will empower our youths and women. Under my watch, we will ensure security.”





Addressing pressmen after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the derivation allocation came at a time the state government was executing legacy projects across the state, stressing that the governor would ensure “judicious use of the derivation allocation”.

“The governor has once again proved that he is a go-getter with the tenacious manner he defended the interest of the state to be listed as an oil-producing state. History will remember him for this feat,” he stated.

Also, the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiru Idris, said the administration would continue to put in place more “people-oriented projects”.

“The people of Kogi are elated with the full status of Kogi State as an oil-producing state and have expressed confidence in the capacity of the Yahaya Bello administration to deliver more democracy dividends to the people.”