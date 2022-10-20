Senate panel kicks as Police Trust Fund spends N550m to renovate office, buy furniture

Latest NewsTop News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Senate passes Appropriation Bill , late submission of budget by FCT, Industrial Development Authority, Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities, Senate moves to increase Justices, Senate urges NEMA, Senate bill CBN reading,utilisation of service wide votes, Senate meets Service Chiefs , Senators call for Buhari, Senate committee advocates , Business facilitation bill passes second reading at senate, Senate passes electricity bill, Ndume Senate PDP lawmaker,Senate police pension board, Senate Minority Leader Whip,Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors, Senate passes bill, Hajj funds in CBN, Suspension of 2023 election not in tune with reality , Senate approves budget for Customs, Senate seeks end, Senate approves establishment, Senate passes bill to establish University of Medical Sciences in six geo-political zones, establishment of health education, reposition secondary education, council on economic diversification, Appeal Court judgment deleting, passage of proceeds of crime bill , APC senate caucus declares, Senate rejects Buhari's request , eligible prison inmates to vote, Senate over PPPRC Bill, Bills to establish Federal Universities , Bill to amend 2022, women groups accuse NASS, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schoolsInsecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted, Senate tells FG, Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun, Senate passes Bill to establish Council for Tea and Coffee Development, Airfare hike: Senate demands urgent rehabilitation of federal roads, Senate probes N400bn abandoned PHC projects initiated by Obasanjo, Senate begins move to amend 35-year old BEDA Act, Senate summons NDDC officials, Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees, Senate confirms Omotayo, PDP replaces Bwaucha, Senate commences legislative action , enabling Federal College of Education to award degrees, Senate urges FG, Bill to regulate annual rent payment scales second reading at Senate, Senate tackles NCDMB, AON writes Senate over threats to air safety, Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act, bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

Members of the Senate Public Account Committee were shocked as the Police Trust Fund claimed to have spent N500 million to renovate an office and procure furniture in its office from N3.2 billion collected from Service Wide Votes.

The Senate had scheduled the Police Trust Fund to appear on Thursday to give details on how the Service Wide Votes were spent.

Appearing before the committee, the Police Trust Fund led by Executive Secretary, Abdullaahi Bala was directed to page seven of the document submitted to the Committee on the Service Wide Votes in which it stated how N550 million was spent on the same office with different line items.

It was a member of the committee, Senator Michael Nnachi drew the attention of the Executive Secretary to page seven of the document, where the same project was given different line items.

The controversial line items are:

Office furniture and equipment – N200 million

Renovation and partition – N100m 

Office Rehabilitation – N250m.

Responding, the executive secretary explained that the office was given to them by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


The acting chairman who is also the vice chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, directed the agency to come with all the relevant documents related to the contracts on the renovation and rehabilitation and also come with the procurement officer before the committee by next week Thursday.

He said, “Get your details, come with procurement documents and procurement officer before us by next week Thursday.”

Other agencies and ministries were to appear before the committee next week.

 

You might also like
Latest News

We’ll partner with Germany, Siemens to improve electricity generation ― Buhari

Latest News

Relief to states as NEC set to review bailout repayment modalities

Latest News

CAN President to investigate members listed on APC presidential campaign council

Latest News

Constitution amendment: State Assemblies’ action delaying new revenue…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More