I want to remove my tribal marks

Tribal marks

My grandparents gave me tribal marks as a child without my parents’ permission. Now I am 14 years old and I want to remove the marks. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Although there are a number of creams and herbal preparations in the market that are said can remove traditional facial marks, there is no fool proof remedy among all of them. However, laser treatment has been found to be very efficient and capable of getting rid of deep thick tribal marks that seem impossible to get rid of. Although laser treatment might be initially unpleasant, the treatment method which can be accessed at a specialist’s hospital effectively erases the marks and promotes skin healing.

 

