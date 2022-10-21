Buhari’s exit budget and borrowing appetite

Editorial
By Tribune Online
Lagdo NDLEA’s Ikorodu cocaine haul ICPC’s budget padding allegation,Ariwoola The frustrated LAUTECH graduate The jilted murderer ASUU’s indefinite strike, Makurdi Cross River widows N136bn for workers of moribund refineries, Lawyers’ rampage Of foreign airlines NEMA’s alert The Elegushi tragedy Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games OBJ’s National grid LASTMA’s excesses, Professor Akin Mabogunje Adieu, Professor Akin Mabogunje JAMB’s FG’s car gifts A sterling record, As debt servicing exceeds revenue, NSCDC’s alert The attack on the Brigade Tobi Amusan’s world record Payment of pensions Nigeria’s N4.2trn loss, The attack on Akwa, prison Still on voter, Fuel crisis again!, vote buying Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

IF Nigerians expected a departure from the old ways when President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2023 budget to the National Assembly, they were gravely mistaken. The N20.51 trillion budget dubbed Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition came with a deficit of N10.78 trillion representing 4.78 percent of estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and above the three percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007. According to the president, the deficit will be financed through new borrowings totaling N8.80 trillion, N206.18 billion from privatisation proceeds and N1.77 trillion drawdowns on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects. It is based on certain parameters, including oil price benchmark of $70 per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels; exchange rate of N435.57 to $1; and projected GDP growth rate of 3.75 percent and 17.16 percent inflation rate.

According to the president, based on these parameters, total federally collectible revenue is estimated at N16.87 trillion in 2023, while the total federally distributable revenue is estimated at N11.09 trillion, with total revenue available to fund the budget pegged at N9.73 trillion. And justifying the borrowing spree, the president said: “Over time, we have resorted to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps. We have been using loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at further improving our economic environment and enhance the delivery of public services to our people. As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. A direct result of this is the significant decline in our revenue generating capacity. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, resulting in higher public debt and debt service. It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have been as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt.”

We have deplored the Buhari administration’s large appetite for loans time and again, and it is distressing that we have to do it again. In the last seven years, the administration has given the impression that mindless borrowing even while the country has no realistic means of repaying the loans without jeopardising the future of millions of Nigerians is the way to go. In toeing this terrible path, he has had a ready accomplice in the pliable, docile and unreflective legislative arm of government headed by Senator Ahmad Lawan. Like Buhari, Ahmad has stuck to the brazenly false logic that since Nigeria is a poor country, it has no alternative to borrowing. Lawan has thus not only facilitated the government’s borrowing spree, he has provided intellectual back-up for it. He has understandably failed to take up our challenge to name any country that ever borrowed its way into prosperity, and must bear the responsibility for foisting a fait accompli on Nigeria and Nigerians with severely adverse consequences for the future.

The 2023 budget proposal presented by President Buhari, his last as president, is regrettably cast in the tradition of bogus dependence on borrowing and outrageous budget deficits. The N20.15 trillion budget estimate is expected to have a deficit of N78 trillion naira which even the Budget Office earlier projected could rise to N12.4 trillion, yet the country is already mired in the inability to source enough revenue to  service existing debts. The fact that the government is adding to the existing debt stock that it cannot currently service should be a matter of concern to all Nigerians as this is tantamount to simply not caring about the future of the country. This apparent lack of interest in or care about the future has been clearly visible in all of the budgets presented by President Buhari’s government since 2015. Surely, the president will be remembered for recklessness in amassing debts and giving no thought to the decreasing capacity of the economy to service them.

Economists have been befuddled by the logic of the Buhari government in continuing to take loans even while lacking the revenue to service existing debts. It is clear that it enjoys spending money that it does not have while preferring to shift the burden of such reckless pursuit to the future, a future mortgaged with debts. Nigerians certainly have a duty to ask questions about the debt overhang that the Buhari government is imposing on the country and not simply accept it. They  ought not to allow Nigeria’s future to be mortgaged by the exceedingly outrageous appetite for debts and loans. The government has not kept its promise to diversify the economy and as the president leaves office, most of his electoral promises will be exiting with him.

You might also like
Editorial

The lessons from Lesotho

Editorial

Nigeria, Cameroon and Lagdo Dam

Editorial

The Osun tenant from hell

Editorial

CJN’s charge to politicians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More